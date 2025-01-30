Zelensky had a long conversation with Budanov about current tasks and prospects

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today he had a long conversation with the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov about current tasks and prospects, as well as possible scenarios, UNN reports.

I had a long conversation with Budanov today about our tasks and prospects, different scenarios. It is important to act proactively - Zelensky said during a video address.

Add

In addition, the President heard a report from the Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on the frontline and the Kursk operation.

"There is much to commend our brigades, especially the 225th separate assault battalion - they are bravely and persistently destroying the enemy, as well as the 82nd separate air assault brigade - well done, guys! And today we are grateful to the Special Operations Forces for the effective destruction of Russian soldiers and equipment. It is very important that every day gives us new results and that these results are the enemy's losses, Russia's losses," Zelensky summarized.

General Staff: occupation forces lost 1270 servicemen within 24 hours