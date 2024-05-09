Zelensky "disappeared" from the Russian Interior Ministry's search database - rosmedia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy can no longer be found in the search database on the website of the Russian Interior Ministry, UNN reports citing Mediazone.

Details

In addition, according to the Russian media, the fifth President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, disappeared from the Russian Interior Ministry's wanted list.

The wanted cards of the current and former heads of state disappeared shortly after they were accidentally discovered by Russian media on May 4. Currently, the website returns zero results for both presidents' personal data.

Russia puts President Zelensky on the wanted list

As Mediaphone previously found out, both presidents of Ukraine were put on the wanted list by a regular unit of the Russian Interior Ministry in the occupied Donetsk region, whose number was listed in their contact information. It happened no later than February 22, but the wanted cards were noticed only in early May.

After the cards were discovered, on May 6, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs made an uncharacteristic comment that it was only a "technical executor" in the wanted listing: "In this case, the decision to put on the wanted list and to terminate it is made by the Russian Federation's criminal investigation service and its territorial subdivisions." Shortly afterwards, the cards were removed from the website.

The world is not ready to treat Putin like Hitler - political scientist