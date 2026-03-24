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Zaporizhzhia NPP again on the verge of blackout due to loss of main power line - Energoatom

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

Due to the disconnection of the "Dniprovska" line, the Zaporizhzhia NPP is powered by only one backup grid. During the occupation, 12 complete blackouts have already been recorded at the facility.

Zaporizhzhia NPP again on the verge of blackout due to loss of main power line - Energoatom

Today, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was once again left with only one external power line – the backup 330 kV Ferosplavna-1 overhead line, which was restored less than three weeks ago. Energoatom emphasized that during the Russian occupation, the station has already experienced 12 complete blackouts, UNN reports.

Today, March 24, at 10:55 AM, the 750 kV Dniprovska overhead line, which connects the ZNPP to Ukraine's integrated energy system, was disconnected. As a result, Europe's largest nuclear power plant was once again left with only one external power line – the backup 330 kV Ferosplavna-1 overhead line, restored less than three weeks ago.

- the report says.

Energoatom noted that such situations are not isolated: during the Russian occupation, the station has already experienced 12 complete blackouts and has repeatedly found itself in conditions of critical external power limitation.

Each such disconnection is a consequence of the irresponsible actions of the occupiers and creates risks for nuclear and radiation safety. Under conditions of illegal management and lack of proper technical maintenance, there is a systemic degradation of the nuclear facility.

- the report says.

The company emphasized that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is an integral part of Ukraine's energy system. The only legitimate operator of the ZNPP remains JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". The return of the station under full Ukrainian control is a key condition for ensuring its safe and stable operation in accordance with international standards.

Occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP loses power from Dniprovska line - IAEA24.03.26, 15:28 • 3118 views

Antonina Tumanova

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