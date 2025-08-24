Winter is coming: first snow falls near Hoverla

The first snow of the season was recorded at the Zaroslyak tract near Hoverla, writes UNN with reference to social networks.

Details

At the Zaroslyak tract, located near the highest peak of Ukraine - Hoverla, the first snowfalls of this season were recorded. The high-mountainous Carpathians are covered with a white blanket, preparing for the approaching winter season.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Mediterranean cyclone Lukas is moving east, causing rains in the south, east, and center. On Independence Day, short-term rains are expected in the western, northern, and central regions of Ukraine.