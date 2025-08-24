$41.220.00
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holiday
Exclusive
05:50 AM • 6730 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 45784 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 49930 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 28088 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 52855 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpay
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 33994 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 34945 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 26431 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviation
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 25732 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crime
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Winter is coming: first snow falls near Hoverla

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

The first snowfall of the season has been recorded in the Zaroslyak tract near Hoverla. The high-altitude Carpathians are being covered with snow, preparing for winter.

Winter is coming: first snow falls near Hoverla

The first snow of the season was recorded at the Zaroslyak tract near Hoverla, writes UNN with reference to social networks.

Details

At the Zaroslyak tract, located near the highest peak of Ukraine - Hoverla, the first snowfalls of this season were recorded. The high-mountainous Carpathians are covered with a white blanket, preparing for the approaching winter season.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Mediterranean cyclone Lukas is moving east, causing rains in the south, east, and center. On Independence Day, short-term rains are expected in the western, northern, and central regions of Ukraine.

Alona Utkina

Weather and environment
Carpathian Mountains
Ukraine