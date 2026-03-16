Who is entitled to state care and how to apply for it - the Ministry of Health named the algorithm

Ukrainians who have lost the ability to independently meet their daily needs or have mobility problems can receive permanent external care. It is provided by the state based on the decision of a specialized commission, the Ministry of Health reported, writes UNN.

Details

The need for external assistance is determined by a commission that assesses whether a person can independently meet their basic needs.

Such support is provided in case of:

impaired self-care ability;

loss of ability to move independently;

disorientation;

communication difficulties;

lack of control over one's own behavior.

"This is not about medical care, but about everyday support: helping to get out of bed, move around the room, orient oneself in time and space, get dressed, eat, or express one's needs," the agency noted.

How to arrange external care

During the initial or repeated establishment of disability status, a person is referred for an assessment of daily functioning.

In the referral, the doctor indicates the purpose - the need for permanent external care.

As part of the assessment, an expert team (ECOPFO) analyzes how health impairments affect a person's daily life. They take into account the actual capabilities of the person, considering the frequency of the need for assistance, its scope, and the effectiveness of rehabilitation.

Among these are:

self-care skills (hygiene, eating, and taking medication);

ability to move and safely leave the house;

ability to orient oneself in time and space, recognize people;

quality of communication: whether a person can clearly express needs;

the person's ability to follow safety rules.

If performing an action is accompanied by significant pain or a risk to life and health, it is considered that such an action cannot be performed independently. The decision is made based on the degree of severity of limitations in life activity - the message says.

Subsequently, a team of practicing doctors of various specialties makes a final decision. Based on its results, an extract and recommendations for individual rehabilitation are provided.

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External care is approved if the patient has a significant degree of limitation of one or a pronounced limitation of two or more criteria.

Permanent external care can be established, in particular, for people with Group IA or IB disabilities, as well as with Group II disabilities - provided there are appropriate degrees of limitation of life activity criteria - added the Ministry of Health.

However, if disability has already been established and only documentary confirmation of the need for care is required, this can be done through medical advisory commissions (LKK).

This commission will also assess actual functional impairments and the person's dependence on the help of others in daily life. Based on the results, a conclusion will be formed according to form 080-4/o.

From now on, the form does not require specifying the specific body to which such a conclusion is formed. And its validity period corresponds to the period for which the disability is established.

Based on this decision, social services can also be arranged. However, expert commissions do not determine the specific person who should provide care; this issue is resolved outside medical institutions.

Why patients are asked to sign "waivers of claims" before starting treatment and whether this has legal force - explained by a medical lawyer