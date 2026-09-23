The White House denied that a 90-day ban on diesel exports was being prepared

On Wednesday, a White House representative denied media reports that the United States was preparing a 90-day ban on diesel fuel exports in an attempt to curb record prices for this type of fuel, which is widely used in agriculture, railways, and freight transportation, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

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The publication notes that diesel fuel prices have reached record levels—more than $6.50 per gallon—as conflicts involving Iran and the war in Ukraine restrict supplies of oil and petroleum products; this creates political risks for President Donald Trump ahead of the midterm elections.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright previously stated that such a ban would not work and could lead to higher prices for gasoline and jet fuel, and also noted that the United States was considering implementing voluntary measures.

After Politico reported that the United States was preparing a 90-day export ban, Wright said that no one was considering a complete ban on the supply of this fuel.

"The issue being discussed is how to most effectively increase the volumes of diesel fuel coming into the United States of America while maintaining maximum supplies of gasoline and jet fuel," Wright said, without providing details.

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