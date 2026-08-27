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What is celebrated on August 27 in Ukraine and around the world

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In Ukraine, August 27 is celebrated as Bacon Day, while around the world it is Boxing Day and Moldova's Independence Day. The faithful honor Pimen the Great.

What is celebrated on August 27 in Ukraine and around the world

On August 27, Ukraine celebrates its beloved unofficial holiday—Salo Day, while around the world people celebrate International Boxing Day and the Independence Day of Moldova. On this day, believers honor the memory of Saint Pimen the Great, reports UNN

Salo Day

Although this holiday has no official state status, it is incredibly popular among Ukrainians and true connoisseurs of national cuisine. Salo has long been considered a culinary symbol of Ukraine, a powerful source of energy, and an integral attribute of a traditional feast. 

International Boxing Day

This global sporting holiday was officially recognized by the International Boxing Association (IBA) and has been celebrated on August 27 since 2021. The main aim of the day is to popularize boxing among young people, support athletes, and honor their hard work in the ring. 

Independence Day of the Republic of Moldova

On August 27, 1991, the Parliament of Moldova adopted the Declaration of Independence, officially seceding from the Soviet Union. This is the most important national holiday of our neighboring country, accompanied by ceremonies, concerts, and patriotic events.

The Day of Remembrance of Saint Pimen the Great

According to the new  calendar, on August 27, Orthodox believers honor the memory of Saint Pimen the Great, who was one of the most famous Egyptian hermits. He became renowned for his profound teachings, wisdom, and strict ascetic life, becoming a spiritual mentor to many monks. In popular tradition, this day was often associated with the completion of the gathering of late-summer berries and active preparations of the household for the autumn cold.

According to the old calendar, August 27 marks the Forefeast of the Dormition of the Most Holy Mother of God, as well as the commemoration of the Prophet Micah and the translation of the relics of Saint Theodosius of the Caves. According to folk omens, on "Micah the Quiet" peasants carefully observed the wind: if it was calm, autumn was expected to be warm and sunny. If a strong and gusty wind was blowing, it was time to prepare for stormy and rainy autumn weather.

Oleksandra Mesenko

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