What is celebrated on August 26 in Ukraine and around the world

August 26 is International Dog Day and World Actor Day. Also, according to the new calendar, believers commemorate the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyrs Adrian and Natalia, UNN reports.

International Dog Day

A popular global holiday dedicated to people's loyal four-legged friends. Its purpose is to draw attention to the problem of stray animals, support shelters, and express gratitude to service and domestic dogs for their devotion and assistance. On this day, owners actively spoil their pets with treats and arrange walks together.

World Actor Day

An unofficial professional holiday dedicated to representatives of the theatrical and cinematic arts. On this day, creative groups and film enthusiasts congratulate actors for their contribution to the cultural development of society.

The Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyrs Adrian and Natalia

According to the new calendar, on August 26 Orthodox believers commemorate the Holy Martyrs Adrian and Natalia, who lived in Nicomedia at the beginning of the 4th century. Natalia and her husband Adrian converted to Christianity during fierce persecutions and suffered martyrdom for their faith. In church tradition, Saints Natalia and Adrian are considered patrons of marriage, family harmony, love, and mutual fidelity.

According to the old calendar, August 26 marks the commemoration of Saint Tikhon of Zadonsk, a prominent Orthodox theologian and church figure of the 18th century. In the folk calendar, this day was called "Tikhon's Day," and people addressed the saint with prayers for relief from emotional anxiety and illness. Peasants also put their cellars and barns in order, preparing for the onset of autumn cold.