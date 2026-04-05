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Western allies ask Ukraine to stop attacks on Russian oil refineries - Budanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21629 views

Foreign partners are urging Kyiv to limit strikes on Russia's oil infrastructure due to oil prices. The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine confirmed receiving signals from allies.

Western allies ask Ukraine to stop attacks on Russian oil refineries - Budanov

Foreign partners and allies of Ukraine have appealed to official Kyiv with a request to limit strikes on Russian oil refineries amid rising global prices for "black gold." This was stated in an interview with Bloomberg by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Ukraine is receiving "certain signals" from partners regarding the need to reduce strikes on enemy oil refineries, but he did not name which countries made such a request.

Budanov also did not specify whether Ukraine is ready to change its tactics in response to partners' requests and whether it will change them.

Recall

Due to Ukrainian attacks on ports and oil refineries, Russia's export capabilities decreased by 20%. Additional pressure is created by the shutdown or limited operation of key export routes, including the Baltic ports of Ust-Luga and Primorsk.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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