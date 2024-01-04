Weekend weather: snow, ice and frosts down to 25° below zero

On Sunday, the weather in Ukraine is expected to deteriorate significantly. Snow, ice and frost will come to Ukraine from the north of Europe. This was warned by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Difficult weather conditions are expected in Ukraine on January 7-9 as a result of the invasion of Arctic air from northern Europe and the formation of an active cyclone in the south of the country. ... from north to south, night temperatures are expected to drop significantly to 13-20° Celsius (in Chernihiv and Sumy regions to 19-25° Celsius), in the southern part to 7-15° Celsius. - the forecasters said.

Details

On the afternoon of January 7 and throughout the day on January 8, there will be significant snow in Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Dnipro, and Kharkiv regions (snow cover increase of 10-20 cm, up to 30 cm in Kirovohrad and Dnipro regions);

in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions, significant precipitation (rain turning to snow), ice, sleet (5-15 cm of snow cover)

In the central, eastern and southern regions, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s, blizzards, snow drifts; ice cover on the roads in most regions of the country

The police warned that due to the deteriorating weather conditions, there may be interruptions in the work of utilities and communications.

How to protect yourself from hypothermia and frostbite in such weather was explained by the Patrol Police of Ukraine.

if you are outside for a long time, be sure to go into a warm room every half hour to an hour;

Move your arms and toes to increase blood circulation. At the same time, avoid overwork: when you are tired, you lose heat faster;

Do not touch the metal (with your hands or tongue). You risk frostbite at the point of contact;

quit smoking. Nicotine has a bad effect on the walls of blood vessels. This increases the likelihood of negative effects of cold;