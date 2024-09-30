ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101655 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108328 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174886 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141966 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145567 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139952 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185974 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112152 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 176068 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104786 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115521 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 72283 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 78747 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 47193 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 38336 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 174886 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185974 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 176068 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203331 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 192157 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144010 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143796 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148349 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139659 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156418 views
“We will never accept it": G7 reaffirms it will never recognize Russia's annexation of part of Ukraine

“We will never accept it": G7 reaffirms it will never recognize Russia's annexation of part of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47667 views

On the anniversary of the illegal “referendums,” G7 ministers reaffirmed their non-recognition of Russia's annexation of Ukrainian regions. They called on Russia to withdraw its troops and promised to continue supporting Ukraine.

On the anniversary of the illegal “referendums” in the occupied territories of Ukraine, the G7 once again confirmed that they will never recognize the annexation of Ukrainian regions by Russia. This is stated in a statement by the Group of Seven foreign ministers, UNN reports.

Details

The statement was published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italy, which holds the G7 presidency this year.  

In the document, the foreign ministers of Canada, Italy, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the United States of America, along with the EU High Representative, emphasized “unwavering support for Ukraine and its territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence.

We will never tolerate these and other violations of international law committed by Russia against Ukraine and its people, and will continue to condemn in the strongest terms Russia's illegal aggression, human rights abuses in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, and ongoing brutal attacks that are destroying civilian, critical and urban infrastructure

- the Group of Seven foreign ministers said in a statement.

They called on Russia to comply with the UN Charter and pledged to continue political, military, financial, economic and humanitarian support for Ukraine and its legitimate defense.

This war of aggression can end now if Russia immediately, fully and unconditionally withdraws its troops from all of Ukraine to its internationally recognized borders, renounces its claims to annex the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, and respects Ukraine's sovereign rights as an independent state

- The G7 foreign ministers emphasized.

Context

It was on September 30, 2022, that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees on “recognizing the independence” of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, which were partially occupied by Russian troops.

Recall

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine says that Ukraine will not give up its territories under Russian occupation. The Foreign Ministry emphasizes the need for the full withdrawal of Russian troops and the implementation of the Zelenskyy Peace Formula to achieve a just peace.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
canadaCanada
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
italyItaly
germanyGermany
krymCrimea
japanJapan
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
sevastopolSevastopol
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising