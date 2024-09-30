“We will never accept it": G7 reaffirms it will never recognize Russia's annexation of part of Ukraine

On the anniversary of the illegal “referendums” in the occupied territories of Ukraine, the G7 once again confirmed that they will never recognize the annexation of Ukrainian regions by Russia. This is stated in a statement by the Group of Seven foreign ministers, UNN reports.

Details

The statement was published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italy, which holds the G7 presidency this year.

In the document, the foreign ministers of Canada, Italy, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the United States of America, along with the EU High Representative, emphasized “unwavering support for Ukraine and its territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence.

We will never tolerate these and other violations of international law committed by Russia against Ukraine and its people, and will continue to condemn in the strongest terms Russia's illegal aggression, human rights abuses in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, and ongoing brutal attacks that are destroying civilian, critical and urban infrastructure - the Group of Seven foreign ministers said in a statement.

They called on Russia to comply with the UN Charter and pledged to continue political, military, financial, economic and humanitarian support for Ukraine and its legitimate defense.

This war of aggression can end now if Russia immediately, fully and unconditionally withdraws its troops from all of Ukraine to its internationally recognized borders, renounces its claims to annex the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, and respects Ukraine's sovereign rights as an independent state - The G7 foreign ministers emphasized.

Context

It was on September 30, 2022, that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees on “recognizing the independence” of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, which were partially occupied by Russian troops.

Recall

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine says that Ukraine will not give up its territories under Russian occupation. The Foreign Ministry emphasizes the need for the full withdrawal of Russian troops and the implementation of the Zelenskyy Peace Formula to achieve a just peace.