We have progress: Umerov summarized the two-day negotiations in the USA

The head of the Ukrainian negotiating group, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, summarized the results of another round of negotiations with the United States and announced "progress in coordinating positions and further narrowing the range of unresolved issues," UNN reports.

Another round of negotiations with the American side was completed in Florida as part of the process aimed at achieving lasting peace. During the meetings, the focus was on reliable security guarantees and the humanitarian track, including the exchange and return of our citizens. We have made progress in coordinating positions and further narrowing the range of unresolved issues. - Umerov reported.

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Additionally

He added that following the meetings, the negotiators reported the results of their work to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. A detailed report will be presented upon their return to Ukraine.

We thank the United States for its systematic involvement in the negotiation process. We expect that the achieved momentum will allow us to move to the next stage of meetings. - Umerov summarized.

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