"We continue to destroy the enemy": Syrskyi meets with soldiers from the front line

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 8486 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 28753 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 24858 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 30291 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 110708 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116901 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 148392 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142705 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179137 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172784 views

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 63550 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 74139 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 100794 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 63605 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 39039 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 28597 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 110695 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 288692 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 255507 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 240503 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 8377 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 100794 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 148382 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 109076 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108910 views
"We continue to destroy the enemy": Syrskyi meets with soldiers from the front line

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26077 views

The Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, met with the frontline soldiers and presented them with state awards. He assured them that they would not rest on their laurels and would continue to confront and defeat the enemy.

The Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, met with the military performing combat missions on the front line and presented them with state awards, UNN reports.  

Once again, I personally talked to those who are directly performing combat missions on the front line and thanked them for their outstanding contribution to the defense of our homeland

- Syrskyi  wrote on Telegram.

The Colonel General presented the best servicemen with state awards, insignia of the Commander-in-Chief, the Commander of the Land Forces and valuable gifts.

"Undoubtedly, our heroes are the best representatives of Ukrainian society who, despite extremely difficult conditions and mortal danger, exemplarily fulfill their military duty, show unwavering resilience, unbreakable spirit and courage.  We continue to destroy the enemy and defend our homeland," Syrskyi said.

The situation in the Siversk and Bakhmut sectors remains tense: Syrskyi visits brigades in Donetsk region22.01.24, 18:38 • 27401 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

