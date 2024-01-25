"We continue to destroy the enemy": Syrskyi meets with soldiers from the front line

The Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, met with the military performing combat missions on the front line and presented them with state awards, UNN reports.

Once again, I personally talked to those who are directly performing combat missions on the front line and thanked them for their outstanding contribution to the defense of our homeland - Syrskyi wrote on Telegram.

The Colonel General presented the best servicemen with state awards, insignia of the Commander-in-Chief, the Commander of the Land Forces and valuable gifts.

"Undoubtedly, our heroes are the best representatives of Ukrainian society who, despite extremely difficult conditions and mortal danger, exemplarily fulfill their military duty, show unwavering resilience, unbreakable spirit and courage. We continue to destroy the enemy and defend our homeland," Syrskyi said.

