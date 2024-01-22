The situation in the Siversk and Bakhmut sectors remains tense: Syrskyi visits brigades in Donetsk region

The Commander of the Land Forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, visited combat brigades in Donetsk region. This was reported by the press service of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

It is noted that the commander of the Land Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, paid a working visit to the brigades in the Siversky and Bakhmut directions of Donetsk region.

The situation remains extremely tense and is characterized by the enemy's intense use of artillery, mortars, attack drones and assault operations - Colonel-General said.

It is noted that in the course of the work, the Commander of the Land Forces heard the commanders on the conclusions of the situation assessment and proposals for further combat operations.

Also, all necessary decisions were made locally to improve defense efficiency and eliminate problematic issues.

According to British intelligence, over the past two weeks , an increase in the intensity of Russian offensives has been recorded at the front. However, the number of Russian casualties has also increased.