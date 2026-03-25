VRU Committee supported the Telegram bill - what they want to change in Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy recommended that Parliament consider in the first reading Bill No. 11115 on the regulation of information-sharing platforms through which mass information is disseminated, including Telegram. This was reported on his Facebook page by one of the initiative's authors, People's Deputy Mykola Kniazhytskyi, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to him, the committee adopted the relevant decision on March 25.

As Kniazhytskyi noted, the need for such a decision is related to national security risks. According to him, Russian special services use Telegram and other digital platforms to recruit Ukrainians, coordinate sabotage, spread disinformation, and destabilize the situation in the country.

Today, we have a situation where Russian special services are massively using Telegram and other digital platforms to recruit Ukrainians, coordinate sabotage, spread fakes, and destabilize the country. Some crimes – from fraud to ordering terrorist acts – are directly organized through these networks. - wrote the parliamentarian.

He also stated that similar threats can arise not only in messengers but also on other digital platforms.

Ukrainian legislation in the media sphere is not keeping up with reality. YouTube is regulated, but Telegram is not. Although, according to the latest Ipsos poll, for 62% of Ukrainians, Telegram is a source of information. For comparison: in EU countries, this figure ranges from 5% to 30% - emphasized the MP.

What you need to know about the bill

Bill No. 11115 was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on March 25, 2024. According to the document's card on the parliament's website, its full title is "Draft Law on Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding the Regulation of Information-Sharing Platforms Through Which Mass Information is Disseminated."

In February 2026, the document was included in the agenda of the parliament's session.

According to the initiator of the bill, the document does not provide for a ban on messengers, censorship, or de-anonymization of users. Instead, it concerns basic requirements for platforms. In particular, disclosure of information about owners and funding, official communication with the Ukrainian state, and prompt response in cases related to terrorism, fraud, or national security threats.

If such requirements are not met, the relevant authorities may apply sanctions. These include financial restrictions, as well as restrictions on the use of such platforms by state bodies, banks, and structures that work with citizens' personal data.

In addition, the document provides for a legal definition of an information-sharing platform through which mass information is disseminated. This refers to digital services where user accounts are created and function, including pages, channels, and other forms of accounts used to disseminate information to a wide audience.

The bill proposes to establish a number of mandatory requirements for providers of such platforms. In particular, they must post the terms of service and ensure that users are familiar with them, publish contact details in an accessible place for submitting complaints about information disseminated through the platform, and establish a procedure for exercising the right to reply or refute unreliable information. At the same time, the document provides that users must receive notification of the fact and content of such a reply or refutation alongside the relevant information message.

In addition, providers are obliged to include rules for the dissemination of advertising information in their terms of use and to provide users with the opportunity to indicate whether the video they have published contains advertising content. Separately, the implementation of effective media literacy measures and tools, as well as increasing user awareness of such mechanisms, is provided.

It is also proposed to oblige platforms that fall under the jurisdiction of Ukraine or the European Union to publish information about themselves on their websites and in all related services, including their name, location address, email, contact phone numbers, and other means of communication. If the platform is not under the jurisdiction of Ukraine or the EU, it must ensure the presence of an authorized representative in Ukraine for interaction with the National Council, other state authorities, and local self-government bodies.

At the request of the National Council, such platforms will have to disclose their ownership structure and sources of funding, in particular to check for the presence or absence of ties with the aggressor state. At the same time, the project provides that the inability to verify a social network may be grounds for recognizing the provider's ownership structure as non-transparent.

If a platform is deemed non-transparent, the document proposes to establish restrictions on its use. In particular, state authorities, local self-government bodies, their officials, and financial service providers will not be able to use such social networks.

In addition, the installation of these platforms and related services on devices used for official purposes is not permitted.

Assessment of the bill on regulating Telegram's activities

The head of the relevant committee, Mykyta Poturaiev, stated after its meeting that the document had not received negative conclusions from the European Commission. At the same time, in August 2024, the relevant committee had already considered this bill and then decided to develop a new version based on the provisions of document No. 11115.

Mykola Kniazhytskyi himself expressed confidence that parliament would be able to quickly finalize the bill and adopt it in its entirety. He emphasized that the document primarily concerns the security of Ukrainians and should provide the state with tools to respond to threats in the digital environment.

Recall

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko advocated for regulating Telegram's operations to minimize instances of the enemy recruiting Ukrainian citizens to commit terrorist acts.