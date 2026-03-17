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Village head in Mykolaiv region detained for shooting assistant, woman died - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3412 views

In Bashtanka district, an official is suspected of shooting a woman with a hunting rifle during a conflict. Police detained the perpetrator and are establishing all circumstances of the murder.

Village head in Mykolaiv region detained for shooting assistant, woman died - police
illustrative photo

In Mykolaiv Oblast, a village head was detained for a fatal shooting with a shotgun of his assistant in the village council building; police are establishing the circumstances of the woman's murder, the National Police in the region reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

It was preliminarily established that the head of one of the villages in Bashtanka district, in the village council building, during a conflict, shot his assistant, as a result of which she died.

- reported the police.

The leadership, investigative and operational group, and operatives of the district police department, investigators of the investigative department, forensic experts of the regional police headquarters, as well as operatives of the criminal investigation department immediately arrived at the scene, as noted.

The man was detained by the police in accordance with procedural rules. The weapon of the crime - a hunting rifle - was seized.

- the police stated.

Currently, law enforcement officers are carrying out a set of urgent investigative actions aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

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Julia Shramko

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