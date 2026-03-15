Vietnam holds parliamentary elections dominated by the Communist Party

Photo: Reuters

In Vietnam, tens of millions of citizens are voting in elections for the National Assembly, where the vast majority of candidates are nominated by the Communist Party. According to the country's election council, almost 93% of the 864 candidates are party members. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

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The five-year elections are planned to elect 500 members of parliament and representatives of local councils. Independent candidates account for only about 7.5% of the total, which is less than in previous elections. The Communist Party, which has ruled the country for decades, currently controls about 97% of the seats in parliament.

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The unicameral parliament has limited ability to influence key political decisions, but sometimes adjusts bills. The results of the vote are planned to be announced on March 23, and the first plenary session of the new parliament is to take place in early April.

Photo: Reuters

During this session, deputies are expected to approve candidates for the highest state positions, previously determined by the party leadership. In particular, the General Secretary of the Communist Party, To Lam, may simultaneously head the state, which will bring Vietnam's political model closer to China's governance system.

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