Vice-president of "Transneft" died after falling from a window: details

Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
05:57 AM • 10114 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 29175 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
July 3, 02:02 PM • 130469 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
July 3, 09:27 AM • 122378 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 133435 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
July 3, 07:48 AM • 85801 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
July 3, 06:58 AM • 82679 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
July 2, 06:14 PM • 53220 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
July 3, 06:55 AM • 43356 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
July 3, 06:19 AM • 30618 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Погода
+30°
3.2m/s
39%
751mm
Massive attack on Kyiv: consequences recorded in 6 districts of the capital, 19 injured
Russia massively bombed the Kyiv region with drones: 11 locations were damaged
Kyiv covered in smog after massive attack: high concentration of combustion products
Over 1100 occupiers and dozens of artillery systems: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published Russia's combat losses
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribes
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reacted
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violations
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attention
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth season
Vice-president of "Transneft" died after falling from a window: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 369 views

Andrey Badalov, vice-president of the Russian company "Transneft", died under mysterious circumstances. He fell from the window of his apartment.

Vice-president of "Transneft" died after falling from a window: details

In Russia, under mysterious circumstances, the vice-president of the company "Transneft" Andriy Badalov died – he fell out of the window of his apartment. This is reported by Russian "media", transmits UNN.

Details

According to Russian "media" and Telegram channels, Badalov fell out of the window of his apartment on Rublyovskoye Highway this morning and died. Currently, the official version of his death is suicide.

Addition

Badalov worked at "Transneft" since 2021 – before that he worked at the Research Institute "Voskhod". This is a Russian state research institution, subordinate to the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation.

At "Transneft", Badalov was responsible for issues of digital transformation, information technologies and automation of production and economic activities.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine eliminated the former head of the occupation administration Manolis Pilavov in temporarily occupied Luhansk. He was an ideologist of the "LPR" and was wanted on charges of overthrowing the state system and participating in terrorist activities.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
