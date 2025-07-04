Vice-president of "Transneft" died after falling from a window: details

In Russia, under mysterious circumstances, the vice-president of the company "Transneft" Andriy Badalov died – he fell out of the window of his apartment. This is reported by Russian "media", transmits UNN.

According to Russian "media" and Telegram channels, Badalov fell out of the window of his apartment on Rublyovskoye Highway this morning and died. Currently, the official version of his death is suicide.

Badalov worked at "Transneft" since 2021 – before that he worked at the Research Institute "Voskhod". This is a Russian state research institution, subordinate to the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation.

At "Transneft", Badalov was responsible for issues of digital transformation, information technologies and automation of production and economic activities.

