Use the state language: language ombudsman reprimands SBI for Russian during the detention of Roman Hrynkevych

In the performance of their duties, law enforcement officials are obliged to use the state language. This remark was made to representatives of the State Bureau of Investigation by the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language Taras Kremin for speaking Russian during the detention of Roman Hrynkevych , a defendant in the case of procurement of clothing for the Armed Forces in Odesa, UNN reports.

"The use of a non-state language by law enforcement officials has been criticized on social media. Citizens are reacting sharply to the violation of their language rights and are asking me to intervene in the situation. Law enforcement officials are obliged to use the state language in the performance of their duties. I hope that there will be no such incidents in the future," said Kremin.

To recap

Today, on January 22, the State Bureau of Investigation released a video of the detention of Roman Hrynkevych, a suspect in the supply of low-quality clothing to the Ukrainian army. In the released video footage, SBI officers can be heard addressing the suspect in a non-state language.