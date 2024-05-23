US not negotiating with Poland to place nuclear weapons on its territory - Kirby

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby denies that America is negotiating with Poland on the deployment of nuclear weapons. This is reported by UHH with reference to Onet.

We don't talk to Poland about the Nuclear Sharing program I have nothing to say, we don't talk about such things, and I don't have any policy changes to discuss today - Kirby said in response to a question from RMF FM's US correspondent.

Supplement

Andrzej Duda stated that Poland is ready to deploy nuclear weapons as part of the Nuclear Sharing program.