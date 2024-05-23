US not negotiating with Poland to place nuclear weapons on its territory - Kirby
Kyiv • UNN
The U.S. denies that it negotiated with Poland to deploy nuclear weapons as part of NATO's Nuclear Sharing program.
US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby denies that America is negotiating with Poland on the deployment of nuclear weapons. This is reported by UHH with reference to Onet.
We don't talk to Poland about the Nuclear Sharing program I have nothing to say, we don't talk about such things, and I don't have any policy changes to discuss today
Andrzej Duda stated that Poland is ready to deploy nuclear weapons as part of the Nuclear Sharing program.