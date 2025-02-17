Ursula von der Leyen arrives in Paris for the meeting of European leaders on security and defense of Ukraine
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Paris for a meeting of European leaders on Ukraine's security. She emphasized the critical stage of European security and the need to urgently strengthen defense.
European Commission President der Leyen has arrived in Paris, where a meeting of European leaders on Ukraine's security and defense will take place. She announced this in the social network X, UNN reports.
I have just arrived in Paris for important talks. Europe's security is at a critical juncture. Yes, it is about Ukraine, but it is also about us. We need an urgent way of thinking. We need a surge in defense. We need all of this now,
On February 17, European leaders will meet in Paris to discuss Ukraine's security and defense. The meeting will be a response to the US statements and an attempt by Europe to assume security guarantees for Ukraine.
