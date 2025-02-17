Ursula von der Leyen arrives in Paris for the meeting of European leaders on security and defense of Ukraine

European Commission President der Leyen has arrived in Paris, where a meeting of European leaders on Ukraine's security and defense will take place. She announced this in the social network X, UNN reports.

I have just arrived in Paris for important talks. Europe's security is at a critical juncture. Yes, it is about Ukraine, but it is also about us. We need an urgent way of thinking. We need a surge in defense. We need all of this now, - the statement said.

Recall

On February 17, European leaders will meet in Paris to discuss Ukraine's security and defense. The meeting will be a response to the US statements and an attempt by Europe to assume security guarantees for Ukraine.

