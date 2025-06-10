Underwater drones are being tested in Ukraine to monitor port infrastructure

$41.490.09
47.370.10
ukenru
Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 7204 views

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 60957 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 153799 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 113244 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 108035 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 196203 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 65353 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
June 9, 11:44 AM • 53913 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 178813 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 100793 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
3m/s
36%
754mm
Popular news

"A mine that will lead to a major war in Europe": the National Security and Defense Council warned the West amid night attacks on Kyiv and Odesa.

June 10, 03:15 AM • 55528 views

Russia's night attack on Odesa claimed the lives of two people, 9 injured: the consequences are shown

June 10, 05:39 AM • 40198 views

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

07:28 AM • 19865 views

France offered Ukraine new options for financing weapons: details from the Ministry of Defense

08:07 AM • 33429 views

Russia suspected of launching drones from ships towards German military facilities: investigation data

09:20 AM • 28445 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 196203 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 178813 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 193623 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 179631 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 242921 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Greta Thunberg

Elon Musk

Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Israel

Odesa

Advertisement
UNN Lite

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

11:04 AM • 12266 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

08:50 AM • 18391 views

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

07:28 AM • 20530 views

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

June 9, 06:25 PM • 46437 views

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

June 9, 03:28 PM • 58725 views
Actual

Shahed-136

The New York Times

MIM-104 Patriot

ChatGPT

Starlink

Underwater drones are being tested in Ukraine to monitor port infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

USPA is testing Norwegian underwater drones for inspecting hydraulic structures. The equipment allows for visual inspection and technical assessment of objects, reducing risks for divers.

Underwater drones are being tested in Ukraine to monitor port infrastructure

The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) has taken underwater drones for testing to inspect hydraulic structures. The Norwegian-made equipment was provided to Ukraine for free testing. This was reported by UNN with reference to the USPA.

Details

According to the agency, two such underwater drones were tested in the waters of one of the Ukrainian ports.

USPA specialists assessed the operation of the devices in real conditions. They conducted a visual inspection of hydraulic facilities, recorded their condition on video and carried out a technical assessment of the structures at depth.

The results showed that drones can become a reliable tool for high-quality infrastructure monitoring and reducing risks for divers. This is especially true in times of war, when safe access to facilities is often limited.

We do not refuse human participation - on the contrary, the introduction of such solutions allows us to optimize the use of human resources, increase efficiency and safety of work. This is part of our strategy for digitalization of the port industry. In world practice, underwater drones have long become an effective tool for infrastructure inspection, and we are consistently integrating this experience into Ukrainian realities," said Oleksandr Semyrga, Head of the USPA.

- said Oleksandr Semyrga, Head of the USPA.

EU to create maritime security center in the Black Sea to help Ukraine28.05.25, 14:23 • 2708 views

According to him, the development of such technologies is a response to current challenges and at the same time a strategic step towards a modern, safe and sustainable port infrastructure.

USPA continues to explore innovative approaches that promote efficiency, reduce risks to people and meet international technology standards.

Sweden is preparing enhanced surveillance of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the Baltic Sea31.05.25, 13:55 • 4424 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarTechnologies
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9