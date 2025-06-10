Underwater drones are being tested in Ukraine to monitor port infrastructure

The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) has taken underwater drones for testing to inspect hydraulic structures. The Norwegian-made equipment was provided to Ukraine for free testing. This was reported by UNN with reference to the USPA.

Details

According to the agency, two such underwater drones were tested in the waters of one of the Ukrainian ports.

USPA specialists assessed the operation of the devices in real conditions. They conducted a visual inspection of hydraulic facilities, recorded their condition on video and carried out a technical assessment of the structures at depth.

The results showed that drones can become a reliable tool for high-quality infrastructure monitoring and reducing risks for divers. This is especially true in times of war, when safe access to facilities is often limited.

We do not refuse human participation - on the contrary, the introduction of such solutions allows us to optimize the use of human resources, increase efficiency and safety of work. This is part of our strategy for digitalization of the port industry. In world practice, underwater drones have long become an effective tool for infrastructure inspection, and we are consistently integrating this experience into Ukrainian realities," said Oleksandr Semyrga, Head of the USPA. - said Oleksandr Semyrga, Head of the USPA.

According to him, the development of such technologies is a response to current challenges and at the same time a strategic step towards a modern, safe and sustainable port infrastructure.

USPA continues to explore innovative approaches that promote efficiency, reduce risks to people and meet international technology standards.

