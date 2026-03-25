Ukrzaliznytsia launches additional trains and extends route to Yaremche

Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

Ukrzaliznytsia is adding four additional trains for late March and early April due to increased passenger traffic. Also, one of the long-distance routes will be extended to Yaremche. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, according to UNN.

Details

Ukrzaliznytsia is adding 4 additional trains for peak dates and extending one of its long-distance routes to Yaremche. Due to increased passenger traffic in late March and early April, Ukrzaliznytsia is adding a number of additional trains so that every passenger can conveniently plan their trip. - the post says.

It is separately emphasized that these routes are assigned due to the turnover of night trains. This approach allows for efficient use of existing rolling stock and does not involve scarce wagons.

On March 29, the following will run:

train №220/219 Kyiv - Dnipro departing from Kyiv and Dnipro;

train №289/290 Kyiv - Lviv departing from Kyiv and Lviv;

train №168/167 Lviv - Odesa.

On March 30 and 31, train №243/244 Kyiv-Lviv will run, departing from Kyiv and Lviv.

The trains will include sleeping cars adapted for passenger transport in a seated format. Passengers are advised to note that odd-numbered seats are by the window, and even-numbered seats are closer to the aisle.

New route to Yaremche and transfers to the mountains

In addition, from April 2, we are extending the route of train №207/208-177/178 Kyiv - Ivano-Frankivsk to Yaremche station.

Departure from Kyiv at 22:00, arrival in Yaremche at 08:30. Departure from Yaremche at 09:00, arrival in Kyiv at 19:54.

The train will run daily, except for April 5, 6, 7, 20, 21, and 22 due to track work.

Convenient transfers are organized for passengers planning to travel further into the mountains to Mykulychyn, Tatariv, and Vorokhta.

The regional train №812/811 Yaremche - Vorokhta has been assigned, and its schedule is coordinated at Yaremche station with train №177/178-208/207 Kyiv - Yaremche. This allows for convenient transfers in Yaremche in both directions. - the post says.

Departure from Yaremche at 08:50, arrival in Vorokhta at 09:24. Return from Vorokhta at 07:32, arrival in Yaremche at 08:10. This month, trains will run from April 3 to 5, from April 9 to 12, April 19, and from April 27 to 29.

The routes will feature modern and comfortable DPKr series diesel trains, which have already become so popular with our passengers in the mountainous area. Before traveling, we recommend checking the current train schedule on the official website of Ukrzaliznytsia at the link - emphasize Ukrzaliznytsia.

Recall

Ukrzaliznytsia called for calm amid reports of a possible attack on the station. The company continues to operate despite the facility's status as a constant target of the Russian Federation.