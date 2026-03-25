Ukrzaliznytsia launches additional trains and extends route to Yaremche

$43.920.0950.900.01
ukenru
01:57 PM • 6602 views
"Weight loss shot" or health risk – why are US citizens massively suing "Ozempic" manufacturers?
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 12816 views
Who should control the use of urban land and why violations can go unnoticed for yearsPhoto
10:45 AM • 23540 views
Weekend trip - interesting places in OdesaPhoto
09:00 AM • 39880 views
Ukraine celebrates SBU Day - facts from the history of the national special service
Exclusive
March 24, 06:26 PM • 62929 views
Guardians, foster parents, or family-type orphanages: who can care for children without parental care
March 24, 05:38 PM • 54934 views
In Lviv, a man hung the Ukrainian flag on the balcony of an apartment damaged by a “Shahed” drone
Exclusive
March 24, 04:18 PM • 54729 views
Easter basket becomes more expensive for the second year in a row: economist explained the reasons
March 24, 03:46 PM • 54292 views
Moldova introduces a state of emergency in energy – what is happening in the country
March 24, 02:45 PM • 38172 views
The Cabinet of Ministers assigned a rank to the NABU director amid a corruption scandal involving fictitious paternity
Exclusive
March 24, 02:12 PM • 34004 views
Ballistic "Sapsan" and FP-7 - how Ukraine is building a new missile force
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
2.2m/s
28%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran wants to negotiate with the US through Pence, not Witkoff or Kushner - MediaMarch 25, 05:05 AM • 24528 views
US handed Iran 15-point plan to end warMarch 25, 05:22 AM • 22803 views
BTS concert in Seoul gathered 18.4 million online viewersMarch 25, 06:19 AM • 44151 views
Drones flew into Latvia and EstoniaMarch 25, 08:33 AM • 32905 views
Minus 34% of strategic aviation and over 2250 Russian tanks - the most successful SBU operations during the war10:00 AM • 18207 views
Publications
"Weight loss shot" or health risk – why are US citizens massively suing "Ozempic" manufacturers?01:57 PM • 6556 views
Who should control the use of urban land and why violations can go unnoticed for yearsPhoto
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 12781 views
Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary - what kind of holiday it is, main traditions and superstitionsPhoto12:01 PM • 12838 views
In the shadow of a conflict of interest: the competition for the head of the State Customs Service is coming to an end, the final decision rests with the Minister of Finance11:24 AM • 14653 views
Parliament summoned the head of the National Bank, Pyshnyi, in the 'Horokhovsky case' - what they want to hear from him11:09 AM • 15851 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Oleh Syniehubov
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
Odesa
United States
Dnipro (city)
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Serhiy Prytula revealed for the first time where his son is studying and whether he plans to connect his life with the military sphere12:24 PM • 8500 views
BTS concert in Seoul gathered 18.4 million online viewersMarch 25, 06:19 AM • 44374 views
Orlando Bloom's new romance after breakup with Katy Perry - who is the actor dating?PhotoMarch 24, 06:35 PM • 28088 views
Valerie Perrine, Oscar-nominated actress from "Superman" and "Lenny," has diedMarch 24, 11:52 AM • 58166 views
Star of "Kitchen" Kateryna Kuznetsova publicly congratulated her star father on his birthdayPhotoMarch 23, 09:52 PM • 58618 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Shahed-136
Starlink
Mushrooms

Ukrzaliznytsia launches additional trains and extends route to Yaremche

Kyiv • UNN

 • 728 views

Due to increased passenger traffic, four additional services have been scheduled to Dnipro, Lviv, and Odesa. The route from Kyiv has been extended to Yaremche with transfers to the mountains.

Ukrzaliznytsia launches additional trains and extends route to Yaremche
Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

Ukrzaliznytsia is adding four additional trains for late March and early April due to increased passenger traffic. Also, one of the long-distance routes will be extended to Yaremche. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, according to UNN.

Details

Ukrzaliznytsia is adding 4 additional trains for peak dates and extending one of its long-distance routes to Yaremche. Due to increased passenger traffic in late March and early April, Ukrzaliznytsia is adding a number of additional trains so that every passenger can conveniently plan their trip.

- the post says.

It is separately emphasized that these routes are assigned due to the turnover of night trains. This approach allows for efficient use of existing rolling stock and does not involve scarce wagons.

On March 29, the following will run:

  • train №220/219 Kyiv - Dnipro departing from Kyiv and Dnipro;
    • train №289/290 Kyiv - Lviv departing from Kyiv and Lviv;
      • train №168/167 Lviv - Odesa.

        On March 30 and 31, train №243/244 Kyiv-Lviv will run, departing from Kyiv and Lviv.

        The trains will include sleeping cars adapted for passenger transport in a seated format. Passengers are advised to note that odd-numbered seats are by the window, and even-numbered seats are closer to the aisle.

        New route to Yaremche and transfers to the mountains

        In addition, from April 2, we are extending the route of train №207/208-177/178 Kyiv - Ivano-Frankivsk to Yaremche station.

        Departure from Kyiv at 22:00, arrival in Yaremche at 08:30. Departure from Yaremche at 09:00, arrival in Kyiv at 19:54.

        The train will run daily, except for April 5, 6, 7, 20, 21, and 22 due to track work.

        Convenient transfers are organized for passengers planning to travel further into the mountains to Mykulychyn, Tatariv, and Vorokhta.

        The regional train №812/811 Yaremche - Vorokhta has been assigned, and its schedule is coordinated at Yaremche station with train №177/178-208/207 Kyiv - Yaremche. This allows for convenient transfers in Yaremche in both directions.

        - the post says.

        Departure from Yaremche at 08:50, arrival in Vorokhta at 09:24. Return from Vorokhta at 07:32, arrival in Yaremche at 08:10. This month, trains will run from April 3 to 5, from April 9 to 12, April 19, and from April 27 to 29.

        The routes will feature modern and comfortable DPKr series diesel trains, which have already become so popular with our passengers in the mountainous area. Before traveling, we recommend checking the current train schedule on the official website of Ukrzaliznytsia at the link

        - emphasize Ukrzaliznytsia.

        Recall

        Ukrzaliznytsia called for calm amid reports of a possible attack on the station. The company continues to operate despite the facility's status as a constant target of the Russian Federation.

        Alla Kiosak

        Society
        Technology
        War in Ukraine
        Ukrainian Railways
        Dnipro (city)
        Yaremche
        Ivano-Frankivsk
        Lviv
        Odesa
        Kyiv