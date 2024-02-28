Ukrainians have the best attitude to Biden among Western leaders - poll

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 94 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 46110 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 182836 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 106278 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 360121 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 291822 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 209973 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242800 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254294 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160471 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 115201 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 110572 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 40071 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 53745 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 104566 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 105007 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 182889 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 360173 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 241343 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 291861 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 5662 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 31786 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 54074 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 40385 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 110886 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ukrainians have the best attitude to Biden among Western leaders - poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24321 views

Ukrainians have the most positive attitude towards US President Joe Biden and Polish President Andrzej Duda, and the most negative - towards Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainians have the best attitude to Biden among Western leaders - poll

Among Western politicians, Ukrainians have the highest level of favorable attitudes toward U.S. President Joe Biden and Polish President Andrzej Duda. The most negative attitude is toward Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by the Razumkov Center sociological service, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the majority of respondents expressed a positive attitude toward Joe Biden - 78%. Polish President Andrzej Duda was not far behind him in terms of good attitude - 76%. French leader Emmanuel Macron came in third with 62%. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is in fourth place with 60% and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is in fifth place with 56%.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz comes next with 55%, followed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with 50%. A relative majority of respondents express a positive attitude toward Moldovan President Maia Sanda (49%), Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk (47%), and Italian Prime Minister George Meloni (39%).

At the same time, Ukrainians have the worst attitude toward Russian President Vladimir Putin - 96%. People also have a negative attitude toward self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko (92%), Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (69%), and Chinese President Xi Jinping (64%).

Also, some respondents have a poor attitude toward Turkish President Recep Erdogan - 42%, while only 38% have a positive attitude toward him. The same applies to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico - 29.5% and 14%, respectively.

For reference

The survey was conducted from January 19 to 25, 2024. A total of 2000 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%. At the same time, additional systematic sample deviations may be caused by the consequences of Russian aggression, in particular, the forced evacuation of millions of citizens.

Recall

As of February 2024, the overwhelming majority of Ukrainians believethat Volodymyr Zelenskyy should serve as president until the end of martial law. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08