Ukrainians have the best attitude to Biden among Western leaders - poll

Among Western politicians, Ukrainians have the highest level of favorable attitudes toward U.S. President Joe Biden and Polish President Andrzej Duda. The most negative attitude is toward Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by the Razumkov Center sociological service, UNN reports .

It is noted that the majority of respondents expressed a positive attitude toward Joe Biden - 78%. Polish President Andrzej Duda was not far behind him in terms of good attitude - 76%. French leader Emmanuel Macron came in third with 62%. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is in fourth place with 60% and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is in fifth place with 56%.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz comes next with 55%, followed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with 50%. A relative majority of respondents express a positive attitude toward Moldovan President Maia Sanda (49%), Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk (47%), and Italian Prime Minister George Meloni (39%).

At the same time, Ukrainians have the worst attitude toward Russian President Vladimir Putin - 96%. People also have a negative attitude toward self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko (92%), Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (69%), and Chinese President Xi Jinping (64%).

Also, some respondents have a poor attitude toward Turkish President Recep Erdogan - 42%, while only 38% have a positive attitude toward him. The same applies to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico - 29.5% and 14%, respectively.

The survey was conducted from January 19 to 25, 2024. A total of 2000 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%. At the same time, additional systematic sample deviations may be caused by the consequences of Russian aggression, in particular, the forced evacuation of millions of citizens.

