Ukrainian servicemen destroy 35 "Shahed" militants overnight - Air Force

On the night of March 10, air defense forces destroyed 35 Shahed-type kamikaze drones used by the Russian occupiers to attack Ukraine. This was reported on the Telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Russian army launched 39 attack drones from Cape Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea) and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia).

As a result of combat operations, 35 "shaheds" were shot down in Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Cherkasy, Odesa, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions.

The Air Force noted that mobile fire groups, as well as fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and electronic warfare equipment were involved in repelling the air attack.

