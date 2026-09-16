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Ukrainian modern pentathletes won two medals at the U19 European Championships

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

Oleksandr Chernyshev became the U19 European runner-up. Ukraine's men's team won bronze in the team standings.

Ukrainian modern pentathletes won two medals at the U19 European Championships

Ukrainian athletes twice took the podium at the European Modern Pentathlon Championships, which were held in the Portuguese city of Caldas da Rainha. The NOC of Ukraine reports this, UNN writes.

From September 8 to 13, the Portuguese city of Caldas da Rainha hosted the European Modern Pentathlon Championships among athletes in two age categories — U15 and U19. Representatives of 22 European countries took part in the competition. Following the tournament, Ukrainians took the podium twice

— the statement said.

In the individual U19 competition, Oleksandr Chernyshev became the European vice-champion.

In the team standings (U19), Ukraine's men's team took third place. Oleksandr Chernyshev, Maksym Kovalchuk and Dmytro Yekimov became bronze medalists at the continental championships.

Ukrainian gymnast Taisiia Onofriichuk won gold in the all-around at the Brno Grand Prix13.09.26, 22:43 • 4686 views

Olga Rozgon

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