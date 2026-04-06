Ukrainian gymnasts win gold and silver at Grand Prix stage in France

The Ukrainian rhythmic gymnastics team won two awards at the Grand Prix stage. The competitions took place on April 4-5 in the French city of Thiais. The Ukrainians took to the podium in group exercises. This was reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine and the national Olympic team of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"From April 4-5, the French city of Thiais hosted the III stage of the Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix. According to the results of the competition, the Ukrainian team won two awards!" the post says.

The national team in group exercises included Yelyzaveta Azza, Diana Baieva, Valeriia Peremeta, Oleksandra Yushchak, Kira Shyrykina, and Polina Horodnycha.

"Winners of the all-around. Silver medalists in the final with 5 balls. We congratulate the Ukrainians and the entire coaching staff on their success! We wish them successful performances in the future!" the post says.

Recall

Ukraine announced its official squad for the 2026 World Cup qualification play-off match against the Swedish national team. The squad of the Ukrainian national team has also been announced.