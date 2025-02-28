General Staff confirms destruction of Russian thermobaric munitions depot in Donetsk region and hit of Ilsky oil refinery: video
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff confirmed the successful destruction of the occupiers' thermobaric ammunition depot near Selydove in Donetsk region. Three important enemy targets were also struck, including the Ilsky oil refinery.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of a thermobaric ammunition storage depot of the Russian occupiers near Selydove in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region and the destruction of three more important enemy facilities, including the Ilsky Oil Refinery, UNN reports.
On the night of February 28, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed a storage facility for thermobaric ammunition of the Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, near Selidove. In addition, three more important targets of the Russian occupiers were hit. In particular, the Ilsky oil refinery (Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation), which is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army
The results of the lesion, as indicated, are being clarified.
"To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - the General Staff emphasized.