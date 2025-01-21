Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 1600 occupants and 12 tanks overnight: General Staff announces new enemy losses

In one day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 1600 occupants, 12 enemy tanks, and 60 artillery systems. The enemy's losses were announced on the morning of January 21 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/21/25 are estimated to have amounted to:

- personnel - about 822030 (+1600) people,

- tanks - 9833 (+12) units,

- armored combat vehicles - 20477 (+23) units,

- artillery systems - 22134 (+60) units,

- MLRS - 1262 (+0) units,

- air defense systems - 1050 (+1) units,

- aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

- helicopters - 331 (+0) units,

- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 22898 (+130) units,

- cruise missiles - 3051 (+0) units,

- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

- submarines - 1 (+0) units,

- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 34682 (+194) units,

- special equipment - 3710 (+4) units.

The data is being updated.

Recall

In the Smolensk region of the Russian Federation , a drone attack was recorded, which damaged buildings and caused fires. Local telegram channels report that an aircraft factory is on fire.