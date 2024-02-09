Ukrainian air defense shoots down two Russian reconnaissance drones in Kherson region

In the Kherson region, the defenders of the sky shot down two enemy reconnaissance drones of the ZALA and Supercam types. The destruction of the enemy drones was shown by the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

During the day on February 09, 2024, in Kherson region, soldiers of the Kherson Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of the "South" Air Command destroyed 2 Russian reconnaissance UAVs - "ZALA" and "Supercam". - they wrote under the video.

Optional

ZALA is a Russian UAV designed for surveillance, targeting, fire adjustment, and damage assessment.

Supercam is a UAV that has a wide range of models for various purposes; in the military sphere, it is usually used for aerial reconnaissance and dropping weapons.