Ukraine's capital celebrates its birthday today: versions of Kyiv's founding, program of events

Today, on the last Sunday of May, Kyiv Day is celebrated. The tradition of celebrating the birthday of the capital of Ukraine was established in 1982, UNN writes.

When Kyiv was founded

Historians still differ in their opinions and versions of when Kyiv was founded.

According to some reports, a permanent settlement on the site of the current capital of Ukraine could have appeared as early as the first century.

Some historians believe that Kyiv was founded in 430. However, according to the generally accepted version, Kyiv was founded in 482 by the Polian prince Kyi together with his brothers Shchek, Khoriv, and sister Lybid.

It was through this version that the Day of Kyiv was celebrated in 1982, on the occasion of the 1500th anniversary of its foundation.

Program of events for May 26

From 14:00 to 22:30, VDNKh will host performances by KOLABA and Pavlo Zibrov, as well as sets by Kyiv DJs. Visitors will also be able to enjoy charity auctions, sports games (frisbee, bumperball, badminton) and food courts with street food. Entrance is free.

An interactive show program for children "Tricks, Magic, Rabbit" will start at 15:00 in the Kyiv Cultural Cluster Krakow. Tickets start at 245 UAH.

At 17:30 in the Zhovtnevyi Palace - hard rock performance "Beat the Orcs, Keep Calm". Tickets start from 250 UAH.

The concert "My Kyiv" will start at 18:00 at the Ukraine Palace. Dmytro Kadnai, Philip Kolyadenko, Marta Adamchuk, Vera Kekelia, Elina Mbani, and Lali Ergemlidze will sing their favorite Ukrainian songs accompanied by a music band led by Dmytro Saratsky. Tickets cost UAH 500-1200.

Also, at 18:00, the Music Pub Pepper's Club will host a concert "Ukrainian Jazz of the 60s on the Day of Kyiv: MRMA ft. Dubovyk and Cherkashyn". The program includes Ukrainian retro music - songs belonging to the golden fund of Ukrainian pop music of the 1960s-80s. Tickets start at 390 UAH.

