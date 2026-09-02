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Ukraine will receive new air defense packages from Germany this month — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1058 views

Zelenskyy announced new air defense packages from Germany in September. Kyiv and Berlin are also finalizing the Drone Deal and have agreed to a meeting.

Ukraine will receive new air defense packages from Germany this month — Zelenskyy

Germany is expected to provide Ukraine with new air defense packages in September. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this following talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz about the Russian attack on an airfield in Leipzig, UNN reports.

I thanked Friedrich for Germany’s reliable support and leadership in protecting the lives of Ukrainian men and women – there will be new air defense packages from Germany this month. Thank you, Germany! Thank you, Friedrich!

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Macron announced the dispatch of interceptor missiles after speaking with Zelenskyy22.08.26, 18:51 • 38034 views

What was said about the Russian attack in Leipzig

"I discussed the Russian attack on the airfield in Leipzig with Friedrich Merz. This is another Russian escalation, and it is important that Germany has responded," Zelenskyy said on social media.

According to him, the German chancellor "informed him about the measures taken."

Germany accused the Russian Federation of a hybrid attack at Leipzig Airport and promised to strengthen border controls for Russians01.09.26, 19:05 • 19041 view

Is Ukraine offering assistance

"For my part, I assured him that Ukraine is ready to help with expertise, experience, or in other areas where Germany needs it," Zelenskyy said.

"The teams are already finalizing the text of the Drone Deal, and this will, among other things, definitely add capabilities to protect both Germany and Ukraine. We discussed the content of the agreement and when we will be able to sign it," Zelenskyy said.

Are Zelenskyy and Merz planning to meet

"We agreed to hold a personal meeting," Zelenskyy said.

Julia Shramko

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