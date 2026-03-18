Ukraine, US, and Russia talks postponed. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained the reasons.

Trilateral consultations between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia have been postponed, but not canceled. This was announced by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hryhoriy Tykhyi, during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

Details

According to Tykhyi, consultations between the three countries have already been postponed several times and are currently also delayed.

I can only confirm this here - trilateral consultations between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States have already been postponed several times, and they are also postponed for now, meaning they have not been abandoned, they have not been canceled, they are simply delayed. - says the official.

In addition, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that one of the reasons for the pause is also the shift of the US attention to the Middle East.

The attention of the United States is now fully focused on the Middle East. And in such circumstances, this negotiation track is currently on hold, although the teams communicate with each other daily. - he added.

Also, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that in words, Russia does not demonstrate readiness for diplomacy or a meeting of leaders.

Unfortunately, from the Russian side, we have not seen and do not see readiness for such a meeting of leaders. And in general, we do not see readiness from Russia for diplomacy. The bet is on war, on an attempt to achieve its goals by military means, although it will not be possible to achieve them by military means. This is already clear from the battlefield. - Tykhyi summarized.

The next trilateral meeting may take place in Turkey or Switzerland, among the topics - continuation of exchanges - Zelenskyy

Recall

On March 10, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the planned negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine, which were supposed to take place this week in Turkey, were postponed until next week.