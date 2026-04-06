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Ukraine to support translation of 100 books in 33 countries - Ministry of Culture

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1290 views

The Ukrainian Book Institute will support 100 translation projects within the framework of the Translate Ukraine program. The list includes publishers from 33 countries.

Ukraine to support translation of 100 books in 33 countries - Ministry of Culture

Ukraine will support the publication of 100 translations of Ukrainian books in 33 countries worldwide as part of the Translate Ukraine program. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The program is implemented by the Ukrainian Book Institute. The competition took place in two stages: first, applications underwent technical verification, after which they were evaluated by the Expert Council.

In total, this year 179 applications were submitted for the competition from publishers from various countries around the world – more than last year. 176 projects from 119 publishers from 44 countries were admitted for further consideration.

As a result of the evaluation, 100 translation projects received support. It is expected that all of them will be implemented within a year.

The Ministry of Culture notes that the program aims to popularize Ukrainian literature in the world and expand Ukraine's cultural presence on the international arena.

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