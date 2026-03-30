Ministry of Culture official suspected of justifying Russian aggression - prosecutor's office released recordings of conversations

An employee of the Ministry of Culture has been notified of suspicion of justifying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Monday, publishing recordings of conversations, UNN writes.

The head of one of the departments of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has been notified of suspicion of recognizing as legitimate, denying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The actions of the suspect, who is an official, are qualified under Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. - the prosecutor's office reported.

Details

According to the investigation, "the suspect, holding the position of head of one of the Ministry's departments, justified the actions of the Russian Federation in her conversations, and presented the full-scale invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine not as aggression, but as legitimate actions."

"In particular, the woman claimed in her conversations that Ukraine itself provoked the war, itself provokes strikes on energy facilities. The official also pondered where it would be better for the Russians to strike with their missile, and not just one. The woman said all this while living in Kyiv and daily observing the tragic consequences of the Russian Federation's actions," the Prosecutor General's Office indicated.

In addition, during a search at the suspect's home, according to the PGO, "letters to Putin and unknown addressees were found on behalf of the woman's son, in which he asks for help to leave Ukraine, because he "does not want to live among Nazis" and sees his future in Russia."

"A linguistic examination initiated by the Security Service confirmed the facts of the figure's information and subversive activities in favor of the Russian Federation," the SBU also indicated.

"A motion has been sent to the court to choose a pre-trial restraint for the suspect in the form of detention," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

In Kyiv, officials of a state institute are suspected of a scheme to evade mobilization and justify Russia's armed aggression