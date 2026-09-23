Ukraine tested four interceptor drones against jet-powered “Shaheds” — Zelenskyy

$44.790.0851.330.03
ukenru
06:22 PM • 13680 views
Ukraine handed over prisoners from North Korea to South Korea - Zelenskyy
06:09 PM • 14248 views
"Hear the cry for help" — Sybiha, at the UN, called on the world to save the residents of Oleshky from a humanitarian catastrophe
04:51 PM • 15437 views
"Be vigilant in the coming days" — the NSDC warned of Russia preparing a ballistic strike
Exclusive
04:32 PM • 22258 views
Alzheimer’s disease: which symptoms should raise concern and what may reduce the risk
04:02 PM • 23293 views
What can lead to a pension card being blocked and how to restore access to the money
02:26 PM • 32931 views
Liashko stated that an ambulance should not come just to administer an IV or measure blood pressure — in which cases it is worth calling emergency services
September 23, 01:23 PM • 32825 views
Drones are approaching gas stations: Kyiv is preparing a targeted alert system for filling stations
September 23, 09:55 AM • 35665 views
EU must overcome "sanctions fatigue" and increase pressure on Russia, says European Commissioner
September 23, 09:25 AM • 33529 views
"A strange decision": Zelenskyy's office reacted to the EU lifting sanctions against Fridman and Usmanov
Exclusive
September 23, 09:00 AM • 27070 views
Not always 50/50: when one spouse may receive more property after divorce
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
4.2m/s
92%
742mm
Popular news
"Not like any role before": Tom Cruise opens up about his new film from the Oscar-winning directorVideoSeptember 23, 11:36 AM • 31272 views
Arnold Schwarzenegger visited Oktoberfest again and conducted an orchestraPhotoSeptember 23, 12:38 PM • 27944 views
Silent Hill: Townfall and Control Resonant - the main game releases on September 24PhotoVideoSeptember 23, 01:56 PM • 25131 views
What to cook with pumpkin: the top 7 best recipesPhotoSeptember 23, 01:57 PM • 25414 views
Kim Kardashian showed off her famous curves in a pink bikini and her getaway with HamiltonPhotoSeptember 23, 02:01 PM • 19152 views
Publications
Alzheimer’s disease: which symptoms should raise concern and what may reduce the risk
Exclusive
04:32 PM • 22257 views
What can lead to a pension card being blocked and how to restore access to the money04:02 PM • 23292 views
Liashko stated that an ambulance should not come just to administer an IV or measure blood pressure — in which cases it is worth calling emergency services02:26 PM • 32930 views
What to cook with pumpkin: the top 7 best recipesPhotoSeptember 23, 01:57 PM • 25455 views
Silent Hill: Townfall and Control Resonant - the main game releases on September 24PhotoVideoSeptember 23, 01:56 PM • 25169 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Vitali Klitschko
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Great Britain
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian showed off her famous curves in a pink bikini and her getaway with HamiltonPhotoSeptember 23, 02:01 PM • 19192 views
Arnold Schwarzenegger visited Oktoberfest again and conducted an orchestraPhotoSeptember 23, 12:38 PM • 27980 views
"Not like any role before": Tom Cruise opens up about his new film from the Oscar-winning directorVideoSeptember 23, 11:36 AM • 31309 views
GOP senator wants to subpoena Donald Trump Jr. over wedding money from an oligarch with ties to PutinSeptember 23, 07:19 AM • 41507 views
George Lucas planned three more "Star Wars" films but "decided to step away" from directingVideoSeptember 23, 05:39 AM • 41562 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Heating
The Guardian
Mi-8
Film

Ukraine tested four interceptor drones against jet-powered “Shaheds” — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Zelenskyy announced the successful testing of four interceptor drones. Ukraine plans to ramp up their production.

Ukraine tested four interceptor drones against jet-powered “Shaheds” — Zelenskyy
Illustrative photo

Ukrainian troops have already successfully tested four interceptor drones against Russian Shahed-type jet drones. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during the general debate of the UN General Assembly in New York, reports UNN. 

It is very difficult for us to deal with ballistic missiles and their jet drones (...) since the beginning of the year, Russia has used 2,100 missiles of various types against us. More than 900 were ballistic. In the eight months of this year, Russia used 63,000 strike drones of various types against Ukraine, and more than 7,700 of them were jet-powered "Shaheds" 

- Zelenskyy said. 

He noted that Ukraine had already successfully tested interceptor drones against jet-powered "Shaheds". 

Our military has already successfully tested four new unmanned interceptor drones against Russian jet drones. Therefore, we are increasing production volumes and will manufacture them 

- Zelenskyy added. 

To remind you 

Zelenskyy showed the combat operation of interceptor drones used to shoot down jet-powered "Shaheds". 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineTechnologies
War in Ukraine
United Nations General Assembly
Shahed-136
New York City
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine