Ukraine tested four interceptor drones against jet-powered “Shaheds” — Zelenskyy

Illustrative photo

Ukrainian troops have already successfully tested four interceptor drones against Russian Shahed-type jet drones. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during the general debate of the UN General Assembly in New York, reports UNN.

It is very difficult for us to deal with ballistic missiles and their jet drones (...) since the beginning of the year, Russia has used 2,100 missiles of various types against us. More than 900 were ballistic. In the eight months of this year, Russia used 63,000 strike drones of various types against Ukraine, and more than 7,700 of them were jet-powered "Shaheds" - Zelenskyy said.

He noted that Ukraine had already successfully tested interceptor drones against jet-powered "Shaheds".

Our military has already successfully tested four new unmanned interceptor drones against Russian jet drones. Therefore, we are increasing production volumes and will manufacture them - Zelenskyy added.

To remind you

Zelenskyy showed the combat operation of interceptor drones used to shoot down jet-powered "Shaheds".