Ukraine received €70 million in compensation for destroyed housing due to Russian aggression

Ukraine received 70 million euros from the Council of Europe Development Bank to compensate for the destruction of housing as a result of Russia's armed aggression.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Reintegration.

Ukraine has received €70 million in compensation for destroyed housing as a result of Russia's armed aggression. The money was received from the Council of Europe Development Bank (EBRD) as part of the HOME. Compensation for destroyed housing - the statement said.

The funds raised are the first tranche of the two stages envisaged by the end of this year.

Under the HOME project, the money will be used to finance housing certificates. This will allow citizens to receive compensation for housing destroyed as a result of hostilities and terrorist attacks in Russia. The main recipients are combatants, people with disabilities and large families - the statement said.

The project is being implemented as part of the eRestoration service throughout Ukraine. “As part of the project with the BRDE, it is planned to finance compensation for more than 2,000 housing certificates, which will allow about 5,700 Ukrainians to receive compensation for destroyed housing,” the statement said.

