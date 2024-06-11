Council of Europe Development Bank to provide Ukraine with 100 million euros for compensation for destroyed Housing - Ministry of Finance

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 12366 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132183 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137582 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 227069 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167847 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161818 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146761 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213854 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112803 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200625 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101044 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 44550 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 53731 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101050 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 77159 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 227069 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213854 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200625 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226889 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214427 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 77159 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101050 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156097 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154966 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158840 views
Council of Europe Development Bank to provide Ukraine with 100 million euros for compensation for destroyed Housing - Ministry of Finance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18467 views

The Development Bank of the Council of Europe will provide Ukraine with a loan of 100 million euros for the program "Nome. Compensation for destroyed housing" is aimed at supporting citizens affected by the full-scale war.

The Development Bank of the Council of Europe will provide Ukraine with loans of 100 million euros under the project "Nome. Compensation for destroyed housing". This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

Details 

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the International Conference on the restoration of Ukraine by Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko and Head of the Development Bank Carlo Monticelli.

The ministry explains that the project HOME will be implemented throughout the controlled territory of Ukraine. The funds raised will be used to support the mechanism of direct assistance (housing certificates), thanks to which the ultimate beneficiaries, including participants in military operations, disabled people and large families, will receive compensation for housing destroyed as a result of military operations and terrorist attacks of the Russian Federation in the form of certificates for the purchase of housing. 

Kuleba named five steps for Ukraine's recovery11.06.24, 13:38 • 22462 views

Russia's full-scale war has caused more than.50 billion in damage to Ukraine's housing sector. The HOME project will help affected citizens return to a comfortable life as soon as possible. (...) Further implementation and development of social support projects will contribute to sustainable social development and recovery

- Sergey Marchenko noted during the event.

It is noted that the project is being implemented as part of the service  "renewal". citizens can make requests and, as a result, receive certificates of compensation for damaged property.

The process of checking applications, as well as selecting requests, is carried out by a special State Compensation Commission. You will be able to track the progress of the case in the Diya mobile app. 

I am pleased to sign the first loan agreement between Ukraine. This is just the beginning. As Europe's leading social Bank, BRRE intends to support the long-term social development and social integrity of Ukraine, as well as its restoration and reconstruction.

- - said the head of BRRE Carlo Monticelli

Addition

Ukraine's representative in the Bank's Administrative Council, Olga Zykova, said that Ukraine joined the BPA less than a year ago, and is already implementing two important social projects to finance the Bank.

Ukraine and Germany to conclude hundreds of agreements at the level of communities, companies and the government - Zelensky11.06.24, 12:41 • 14336 views

According to her, this shows confidence in Ukraine as a partner and commitment to support us in the face of constant challenges of a full-scale war. 

I am convinced that our further cooperation will contribute to the successful implementation and development of new financial and credit programs in the social direction

Olga Zykova noted. 

Recall

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhol said that  Ukraine needs annual investments in the amount of 1 10-30 billion over the next 10 years.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyEconomy
ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
europeEurope
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising