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Ukraine may send 34 more military specialists to the Middle East - Tykhyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 874 views

Ukraine has already sent 201 specialists to the Gulf countries to protect against Iranian drones. 11 states have approached Kyiv for unique interception experience.

Ukraine may send 34 more military specialists to the Middle East - Tykhyi

Ukraine has already sent 201 military experts to Middle Eastern countries to counter Iranian drones. In addition, 11 countries have already requested support from Ukraine. This was announced by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tikhy during a conversation with journalists, UNN reports.

Details

201 Ukrainian military experts have already been sent to the Middle East to counter "Shaheds." They are working in the Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait at the request of partners, including the United States, to protect against Iranian drones. An additional 34 specialists are ready to be dispatched.

- says Heorhiy Tikhy.

The spokesman emphasized that Ukrainian expert teams are currently working with Middle Eastern countries, and high-level contacts are ongoing, including visits by the leadership of Ukraine's security and defense sector.

In this context, it is important to understand that only Ukraine, one state in the world, has at its disposal a comprehensive system for countering air threats currently emanating from Iran.

 - emphasized the Foreign Ministry spokesman.

He also added that Ukraine possesses a comprehensive system for countering air threats.

Firstly, it involves a whole range of equipment that ensures its operation, from radars to command posts and so on. Secondly, it is, of course, about interception experience, i.e., the software that allows for effective countermeasures. And most importantly, these are specialists, experts with experience who know how to do it.

- emphasized Heorhiy Tikhy.

He clarified that no other country currently has similar experience.

No one in the world, except Ukraine, has such experience, and this is what makes us interesting to the Gulf countries. Recently, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that 11 countries have requested such support from Ukraine in recent weeks. And some countries, by the way, have already thanked for practical support, some Arab countries.

- emphasized the spokesman.

Recall

Ukraine expects mutual support from Middle Eastern states in response to assistance. This was announced by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tikhy during a conversation with journalists.

Alla Kiosak

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