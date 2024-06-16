Ukraine is working to strengthen military assistance packages - Zelensky

$41.340.03
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 4270 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 18546 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 157044 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 150889 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 162990 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 212852 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 247048 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153112 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371122 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183575 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 99461 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 143003 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 130940 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 38341 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 56680 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 4270 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 157044 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 131562 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 150890 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 143576 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13193 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14337 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18335 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19431 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 38789 views
Ukraine is working to strengthen military assistance packages - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 101432 views

According to President Zelenskyy, Ukraine is working to strengthen its military aid packages, as the current aid is not enough to win.

Ukraine is working to strengthen military assistance packages - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy assessed international assistance and arms supplies, noting that there are serious aid packages, but they are not enough to win. Ukraine is working to strengthen it. Zelensky said this during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

There is help available. There are serious packages. Is it enough help to win? No. Is it late? Yes, it is. Will these packages be strengthened? We are working on it, we are working every day,

- Zelensky said.

Recall

According to Ukraine's First Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk, with the arrival of new military aid from the United States, Russia's advantages on the battlefield are gradually decreasing: its advantage in artillery has decreased from 7 to 1 to 5 to 1.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
