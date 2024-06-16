Ukraine is working to strengthen military assistance packages - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy assessed international assistance and arms supplies, noting that there are serious aid packages, but they are not enough to win. Ukraine is working to strengthen it. Zelensky said this during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

There is help available. There are serious packages. Is it enough help to win? No. Is it late? Yes, it is. Will these packages be strengthened? We are working on it, we are working every day, - Zelensky said.

Recall

According to Ukraine's First Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk, with the arrival of new military aid from the United States, Russia's advantages on the battlefield are gradually decreasing: its advantage in artillery has decreased from 7 to 1 to 5 to 1.