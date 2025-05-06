Ukraine is progressing on 21 indicators in the field of rule of law and anti-corruption - Stefanishyna
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine has made progress on 21 indicators of roadmaps in the field of anti-corruption and the rule of law. The research will form the basis of roadmaps in the field of the rule of law and anti-corruption.
Ukraine has made progress on 21 indicators of roadmaps in the field of anti-corruption and the rule of law. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna during the presentation of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development reviews in the Cabinet of Ministers, reports UNN.
I want to thank the large OECD team for coming to Kyiv to draw attention to and delve into the assessments presented today. The assessment in the field of integrity is particularly important to me
She stressed that Ukraine already has progress on 21 indicators in the field of the rule of law and anti-corruption.
I also reported to the Prime Minister that the results of this study will be used as the basis for roadmaps in the field of the rule of law and anti-corruption, which were already approved yesterday. They will soon be submitted for consideration at a government meeting. Today, Ukraine has made progress on more than 21 indicators in more than 50% of the tasks and obligations that were the subject of monitoring.
Olha Stefanishyna stated that Ukraine is largely integrated into the European market, in particular, trade and logistics. Thanks to Ukrainians abroad, the state is integrating into the European labor market.