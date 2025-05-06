Ukraine is progressing on 21 indicators in the field of rule of law and anti-corruption - Stefanishyna

$41.600.11
47.190.13
ukenru
A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog
02:29 PM • 7948 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

02:23 PM • 14462 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

02:11 PM • 16161 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
01:27 PM • 19456 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

12:34 PM • 28219 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

11:40 AM • 56935 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
10:24 AM • 41330 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 84139 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 55083 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 106211 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+12°
1m/s
65%
748 mm
Popular news

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 66545 views

Ford estimates losses of $1.5 billion in 2025 due to Trump's tariffs

May 6, 08:09 AM • 58890 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

May 6, 08:22 AM • 59780 views

Scammers impersonate "Oschadbank": CCD warns of a new scheme to deceive Ukrainians

May 6, 08:32 AM • 17544 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 46397 views
Publications

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

02:59 PM • 10024 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

11:40 AM • 56936 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

09:43 AM • 84139 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 05:57 AM • 106211 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 127716 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

01:46 PM • 6746 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 46653 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 66786 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 82436 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 31057 views
Actual

COVID-19

ChatGPT

Facebook

Telegram

Shahed-136

Ukraine is progressing on 21 indicators in the field of rule of law and anti-corruption - Stefanishyna

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3164 views

Ukraine has made progress on 21 indicators of roadmaps in the field of anti-corruption and the rule of law. The research will form the basis of roadmaps in the field of the rule of law and anti-corruption.

Ukraine is progressing on 21 indicators in the field of rule of law and anti-corruption - Stefanishyna

Ukraine has made progress on 21 indicators of roadmaps in the field of anti-corruption and the rule of law. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna during the presentation of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development reviews in the Cabinet of Ministers, reports UNN.

Details

I want to thank the large OECD team for coming to Kyiv to draw attention to and delve into the assessments presented today. The assessment in the field of integrity is particularly important to me

- Stefanishyna emphasized.

She stressed that Ukraine already has progress on 21 indicators in the field of the rule of law and anti-corruption.

I also reported to the Prime Minister that the results of this study will be used as the basis for roadmaps in the field of the rule of law and anti-corruption, which were already approved yesterday. They will soon be submitted for consideration at a government meeting. Today, Ukraine has made progress on more than 21 indicators in more than 50% of the tasks and obligations that were the subject of monitoring.

- added the minister.

Addition

Olha Stefanishyna stated that Ukraine is largely integrated into the European market, in particular, trade and logistics. Thanks to Ukrainians abroad, the state is integrating into the European labor market.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyEconomyPolitics
Brent
$62.34
Bitcoin
$94,171.60
S&P 500
$5,624.79
Tesla
$274.17
Газ TTF
$34.59
Золото
$3,394.70
Ethereum
$1,769.25