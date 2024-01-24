Ukraine invites Slovakia to join the Peace Formula

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal proposed to Prime Minister Robert Fico that Slovakia take part in the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula in terms of the return of deported Ukrainian children. He said this during a briefing following a meeting with his Slovak counterpart Fico, UNN reports.

"I told him (Robert Fico - ed.) about the atrocities of the Russians, the bombing of civilians, the abduction of Ukrainian children, nuclear blackmail and the nuclear threat posed by Russia to the whole world. I suggested to Prime Minister Fico that Slovakia should take part in the implementation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula in terms of the return of deported Ukrainian children and nuclear safety. Slovakia supported the Peace Formula, which was also recorded in a joint statement," Shmyhal said.

In addition, Shmyhal noted that regardless of the position and desire of individual countries, Ukraine has clearly defined its course for NATO membership.

"We have no alternative but to follow this course," he added.

Shmyhal and the Slovak Prime Minister signed a joint statementthat will strengthen bilateral relations.