Ukraine has approved a list of positions where knowledge of English is required
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a list of positions in education and science where English proficiency is mandatory. This applies to managers, scientists, teachers and others, the list has been approved.
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a list of positions in the field of education and science, in which employees are required to be proficient in English, in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the Application of the English Language in Ukraine." The decree will enter into force four years from the date of termination or cancellation of martial law in Ukraine. This was announced by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, informs UNN.
Details
These changes will apply to the following positions:
- in universities - deputy heads, deans, heads of departments, professors, scientists, heads of international departments;
- in colleges - representatives from the international community, heads of departments working with foreigners;
- in vocational schools - methodologists and administration responsible for cooperation with other countries;
- in scientific institutions - heads of postgraduate studies, heads of publishing houses, senior researchers, etc.
Reminder
Earlier, the government approved the procedure for paying allowances for proficiency in English to civil servants. An allowance of 10% of the salary will be received by those who speak the language at a level not lower than B2.