Ukraine has already registered 182,000 cars with "green" license plates - Ministry of Internal Affairs

As of August 15, 2025, 182,005 vehicles powered solely by an electric motor have been registered in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement from the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MSC).

It is noted that another 121,392 vehicles are hybrids, which combine an electric motor with a gasoline or diesel engine. Also, 2,074,865 vehicles with an internal combustion engine that use gas and gasoline have been registered.

These figures indicate that despite the full-scale invasion, Ukrainians are aware of the importance of caring for the environment, energy efficiency, and the introduction of new technologies into everyday life. The transition to electric transport is no longer the future, but a reality that is being chosen today - the statement says.

It is indicated that electric vehicles are bought both in car dealerships and imported used from abroad.

But in any case, for the first state registration of an electric car, the owner must contact the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center - noted the MSC.

They clarified that the following documents must be submitted during registration:

passport with a mark of residence registration (or ID card and extract on place of residence);

certificate of taxpayer registration number;

customs documents;

sales contract;

certificate of conformity of the completed vehicle;

expert examination (used car imported from abroad);

power of attorney (in case of application through an authorized representative).

During the first state registration, electric vehicles imported from abroad or new ones purchased in car dealerships are exempt from paying mandatory pension insurance. During registration at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center, "green" license plates are assigned to the electric car, and the owner is issued a vehicle registration certificate - the MSC said.

They added that the approximate cost of the service for vehicles of all categories or individual units (with the issuance of a license plate) is UAH 1306. This includes: service - UAH 350, certificate form - UAH 606, license plate - UAH 350. An additional bank commission is paid.

According to "Ukrautoprom", in May, demand for new electric vehicles increased by 93% compared to last year.

