Ukraine counts on European partners to maintain sanctions against Russia and its accomplices - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine reacted to the weakening of pressure on the aggressor and his accomplices. He expects European partners to maintain pressure.
Ukraine expects that at least its European partners will not lift sanctions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters after certain restrictions on Russia and Belarus were eased, UNN writes.
Yes, 100 percent, this is an easing of pressure on Russia, on Belarus. Of course, we very much hope that at least our European partners will not lift sanctions.
Addition
Earlier, the US lifted sanctions on Belarusian potash, and also temporarily eased oil sanctions against Russia amid the crisis in the Middle East.