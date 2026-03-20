Ukraine counts on European partners to maintain sanctions against Russia and its accomplices - Zelenskyy

Ukraine expects that at least its European partners will not lift sanctions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters after certain restrictions on Russia and Belarus were eased, UNN writes.

Yes, 100 percent, this is an easing of pressure on Russia, on Belarus. Of course, we very much hope that at least our European partners will not lift sanctions. - said Zelenskyy, commenting on how he views the lifting of sanctions from Belarus and partially from Russia, and whether this indicates a weakening of pressure on the occupier and their accomplices.

Addition

Earlier, the US lifted sanctions on Belarusian potash, and also temporarily eased oil sanctions against Russia amid the crisis in the Middle East.