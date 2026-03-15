Ukraine entered the top three in terms of the number of medals at the 2026 Paralympics

The Ukrainian national team finished its performance at the 2026 Paralympics, taking seventh place in the overall team standings. This was reported by UNN with reference to the official website of the competition.

Despite the seventh overall place, the Ukrainian team took third place in terms of the number of medals, second only to China and the United States.

Ukraine's medal haul at the 2026 Paralympics:

"gold" - 3 medals;

"silver" - 8 medals;

"bronze" - 8 medals.

Recall

The Ukrainian national team refused to participate in the closing ceremony of the 2026 Paralympic Games. The reason for boycotting the closing ceremony was the presence of delegations from Russia and Belarus at the festivities, who were allowed to compete under their own flags.

Zelenskyy assessed the participation of Russians and the successes of Ukrainians in the 2026 Paralympics