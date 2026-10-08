Ukraine entered the top four least peaceful countries in the world — Global Peace Index ranking

Ukraine has entered the top four least peaceful countries in the world. This is stated in the 2026 Global Peace Index Ranking, published by the Institute for Economics and Peace, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Russia took first place among the least peaceful countries for the first time, followed by Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ukraine, and Israel.

South Asia recorded the largest deterioration in the 2026 Index, driven by declines in the scores of Nepal, India, and Pakistan - the article states.

It is indicated that Iceland remains the most peaceful country in the world, a position it has held for 19 consecutive years, followed by New Zealand, Switzerland, Slovenia, and Ireland.

We remind you

Ukraine ranked 52nd in the ranking of the world's strongest passports and 37th in Europe, according to Passport Reports.

Georgia entered the list of countries "friendly" to Russia, its "rating" increased