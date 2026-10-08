Ukraine entered the top four least peaceful countries in the world — Global Peace Index ranking

$44.950.1150.640.16
ukenru
12:49 AM • 16258 views
Trump is handing out $2.35 billion to Americans before the election – Reuters
October 7, 10:14 PM • 20800 views
A Russian drone struck a residential building in Kyiv: 4 people were injuredPhoto
October 7, 07:38 PM • 20305 views
The enemy continues to attack the capital: in one of the districts, a drone struck a high-rise building, sparking a fire
October 7, 06:52 PM • 19836 views
Scorched books from Kharkiv became an installation at the Frankfurt Book Fair
October 7, 05:59 PM • 29571 views
Short trip optionsPhoto
October 7, 05:45 PM • 18246 views
“Dnipro-Arena” put up for auction for the fourth time with a "discount"
October 7, 05:13 PM • 19272 views
Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine — are the schedules in effect?
Exclusive
October 7, 04:15 PM • 33714 views
Firefighting aviation is more than just an aircraft: how XENA organizes international forest-firefighting operationsPhoto
Exclusive
October 7, 03:25 PM • 31909 views
A dietitian explained the benefits of mackerel and how to eat it properly
October 7, 03:22 PM • 16220 views
Power will be cut off from midnight until the end of the day: where and for how long restrictions will be in effect on October 8
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
0m/s
91%
749mm
Popular news
In Spain, an 87-year-old woman whose eviction sparked protests amid the housing crisis has diedOctober 7, 07:27 PM • 6016 views
Trump to present Musk with the highest scientific honor in the United StatesOctober 7, 07:53 PM • 14430 views
A star dedicated to Yaroslava Mahuchikh has appeared in Kyiv — where it can be seenVideoOctober 7, 08:37 PM • 13291 views
Ukraine recaptures land in Donbas, hindering Russia’s offensive — NYT10:45 PM • 3884 views
Russian propaganda has intensified its disinformation campaign surrounding the tragedy in Bucha — the Center for Countering Disinformation11:47 PM • 11374 views
Publications
Short trip optionsPhotoOctober 7, 05:59 PM • 29571 views
Firefighting aviation is more than just an aircraft: how XENA organizes international forest-firefighting operationsPhoto
Exclusive
October 7, 04:15 PM • 33714 views
A dietitian explained the benefits of mackerel and how to eat it properly
Exclusive
October 7, 03:25 PM • 31909 views
Why are the “very expensive” lawyers of the doctors from Odrex accused of medical negligence missing court hearings?October 7, 01:42 PM • 33160 views
Three years after the Hamas attack: how October 7 changed Israel, Gaza and the entire Middle EastOctober 7, 12:51 PM • 31616 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pryluky
China
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A star dedicated to Yaroslava Mahuchikh has appeared in Kyiv — where it can be seenVideoOctober 7, 08:37 PM • 13406 views
Trump to present Musk with the highest scientific honor in the United StatesOctober 7, 07:53 PM • 14535 views
Betting on luxury and cutting costs - Porsche to restructure its business in preparation for an era of declining salesOctober 7, 04:56 PM • 17271 views
Pope Leo is likely to discuss remarriage and gay Catholics at a meeting with bishops in the VaticanOctober 7, 03:43 PM • 17625 views
Travis Barker showed a photo from the hospital but did not reveal the reasonOctober 7, 02:51 PM • 17791 views
Actual
The New York Times
The Guardian
Film
Heating
Social network

Ukraine entered the top four least peaceful countries in the world — Global Peace Index ranking

Kyiv • UNN

 • 340 views

Ukraine ranked fourth among the least peaceful countries in the 2026 Global Peace Index. Russia topped the list.

Ukraine entered the top four least peaceful countries in the world — Global Peace Index ranking

Ukraine has entered the top four least peaceful countries in the world. This is stated in the 2026 Global Peace Index Ranking, published by the Institute for Economics and Peace, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Russia took first place among the least peaceful countries for the first time, followed by Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ukraine, and Israel.

South Asia recorded the largest deterioration in the 2026 Index, driven by declines in the scores of Nepal, India, and Pakistan

- the article states.

It is indicated that Iceland remains the most peaceful country in the world, a position it has held for 19 consecutive years, followed by New Zealand, Switzerland, Slovenia, and Ireland.

We remind you

Ukraine ranked 52nd in the ranking of the world's strongest passports and 37th in Europe, according to Passport Reports.

Georgia entered the list of countries "friendly" to Russia, its "rating" increased18.02.26, 09:25 • 6695 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Republic of Ireland
Israel
New Zealand
Switzerland
Nepal
India
Iceland
Slovenia
Ukraine
Sudan
Pakistan
Democratic Republic of the Congo