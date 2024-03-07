Ukraine announces large-scale air alert due to the takeoff of a Russian MiG-31K

A large-scale air alert has been announced in Ukraine. According to the Air Force, a Russian MiG-31K was spotted taking off, UNN reports.

"The whole of Ukraine is under missile threat! MiG-31K takeoff from Savasleyka airfield in Nizhny Novgorod region has been recorded," the statement said.

