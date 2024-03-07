$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 24673 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 87555 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 58966 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 248420 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 215869 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 185264 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 227006 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250667 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156583 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371942 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine announces large-scale air alert due to the takeoff of a Russian MiG-31K

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31905 views

A Russian MiG-31K aircraft takes off from an airfield in Russia as an air alert is declared across Ukraine due to a potential missile threat.

Ukraine announces large-scale air alert due to the takeoff of a Russian MiG-31K

A large-scale air alert has been announced in Ukraine. According to the Air Force, a Russian MiG-31K was spotted taking off, UNN reports.

"The whole of Ukraine is under missile threat! MiG-31K takeoff from Savasleyka airfield in Nizhny Novgorod region has been recorded," the statement said.

"For the children of Odesa. Burn in hell, orcs": Air Force shows a guided bomb strike on an occupier's facility04.03.24, 23:29 • 133093 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
MiG-31
Ukraine
Odesa
