Ukraine announces large-scale air alert due to the takeoff of a Russian MiG-31K
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian MiG-31K aircraft takes off from an airfield in Russia as an air alert is declared across Ukraine due to a potential missile threat.
A large-scale air alert has been announced in Ukraine. According to the Air Force, a Russian MiG-31K was spotted taking off, UNN reports.
"The whole of Ukraine is under missile threat! MiG-31K takeoff from Savasleyka airfield in Nizhny Novgorod region has been recorded," the statement said.
