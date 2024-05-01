Ukraine and Mongolia agree to hold political consultations at the level of Foreign Ministries - Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that he had discussed the development of bilateral relations with his Mongolian counterpart Battsetseg Batmunkhiin, agreeing to hold political consultations between the foreign ministries and inviting her to visit Ukraine, UNN reports.

I had a conversation with my Mongolian counterpart Battsetseg Batmunkhiin about the development of our bilateral relations and cooperation within international organizations. We agreed to hold political consultations between the Foreign Ministries. I also invited Minister Batmunkhiin to visit Ukraine - indicated Kuleba in X.

