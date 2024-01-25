Ukraine and Mongolia agreed to finalize work on mutual visa facilitation - Kuleba

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Mongolian counterpart Batmunkh Battsetseg have agreed to finalize work on mutual visa waivers. Kuleba announced this in the social network X, UNN reports.

I spoke with Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh about the development of Ukrainian-Mongolian relations - Kuleba wrote.

The diplomats discussed the Ukrainian Peace Formula and preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

"We also agreed to resume meetings of intergovernmental commissions and complete work on mutual visa waivers," Kuleba said.

