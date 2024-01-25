Ukraine and Mongolia agreed to finalize work on mutual visa facilitation - Kuleba
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Mongolia agreed to complete the process of visa liberalization between the two countries. The diplomats also discussed the resumption of the work of intergovernmental commissions and the development of Ukrainian-Mongolian relations.
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Mongolian counterpart Batmunkh Battsetseg have agreed to finalize work on mutual visa waivers. Kuleba announced this in the social network X, UNN reports.
I spoke with Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh about the development of Ukrainian-Mongolian relations
The diplomats discussed the Ukrainian Peace Formula and preparations for the Global Peace Summit.
"We also agreed to resume meetings of intergovernmental commissions and complete work on mutual visa waivers," Kuleba said.
